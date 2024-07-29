Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 161,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.30% of Aeva Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 609,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 268,046 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEVA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 79,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,457. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.54% and a negative net margin of 2,835.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

