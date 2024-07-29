Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,049 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 63,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 428.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,086,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE WMS traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.03. The stock had a trading volume of 30,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,664. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.32 and a 12 month high of $184.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total value of $648,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,530 shares in the company, valued at $773,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total value of $648,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.