Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Vestis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSTS. William Blair began coverage on Vestis in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Vestis Price Performance

Vestis stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 37,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,982. Vestis Co. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.54 million. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Insider Transactions at Vestis

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 22,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $260,776.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 218,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,694.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 22,442 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $260,776.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 218,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,694.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy C. Jokinen bought 8,395 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,137.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,892.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,830,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,501,849.

About Vestis

(Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.