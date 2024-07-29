Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in GitLab by 2,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $508,214.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,293,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $508,214.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,293,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $135,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,039,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,943 shares of company stock worth $5,699,980. 21.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GitLab stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.85. The company had a trading volume of 123,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,677. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GTLB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

