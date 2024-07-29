Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $324,000 in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,820 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,596 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 285,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after buying an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tapestry by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,223 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 29,201 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.25. 103,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,028. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.06.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

