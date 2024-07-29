Magnetar Financial LLC Has $444,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,699 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 125,659 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in HP by 900.0% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HP by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

HP Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.12. The stock had a trading volume of 299,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,659. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

