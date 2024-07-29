Magnetar Financial LLC Boosts Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 24,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,879,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 109,786 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $1,512,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $1,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Price Performance

SMAR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.53. 17,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,724. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $49.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.06 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at $714,203.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,631. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Smartsheet

Smartsheet Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.