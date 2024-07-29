Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.84. 88,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,613,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Lufax Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LU. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,011,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,208,000 after buying an additional 1,922,185 shares during the period. Yunqi Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 7,092,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after buying an additional 2,002,873 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 5,000.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,036,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after buying an additional 2,976,693 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 2,280.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 883,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 845,909 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at $2,649,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

Featured Articles

