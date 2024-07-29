Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 6,288,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 32,122,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCID has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

Lucid Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The company had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,109,000 after buying an additional 1,060,588 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

