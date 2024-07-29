LRI Investments LLC Makes New $106,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,293,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,689 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Valley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,849,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.