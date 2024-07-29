Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $238.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.53. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

