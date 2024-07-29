Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Lowered by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,853. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.92 and a 200-day moving average of $229.53. The firm has a market cap of $136.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

