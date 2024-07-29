Loews (NYSE:L) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.00

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $85.00, with a volume of 5015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Loews alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Loews

Loews Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $3,862,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,222,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of L. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Loews by 244.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.