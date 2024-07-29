Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stake Lessened by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Loews by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 36,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $3,862,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares in the company, valued at $39,222,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE L traded down $1.11 on Monday, reaching $78.98. The stock had a trading volume of 249,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $61.29 and a 1 year high of $83.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 3.71%.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

