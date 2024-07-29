Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$175.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$159.00 to C$175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on L. TD Securities raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$176.43.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

L opened at C$168.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$160.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$150.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$110.52 and a 12-month high of C$171.99.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.02. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of C$13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.29 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 8.3923706 earnings per share for the current year.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.00, for a total transaction of C$891,000.00. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 5,500 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.00, for a total value of C$891,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 7,100 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.00, for a total value of C$1,107,600.00. Insiders sold 83,929 shares of company stock worth $13,160,644 in the last 90 days. 53.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Articles

