Littelfuse (LFUS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2024 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.65-1.85 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Littelfuse to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LFUS opened at $260.01 on Monday. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $309.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.16 and a 200-day moving average of $245.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Baird R W raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,503. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

