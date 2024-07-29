Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Reaches $3.79 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $101.04 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,925,122 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,902,340.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00485937 USD and is up 20.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $138.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

