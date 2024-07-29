LimeWire Price Down 9% Over Last Week (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last week, LimeWire has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges. LimeWire has a total market cap of $80.06 million and $6.01 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LimeWire

LimeWire’s launch date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,875,387 tokens. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 289,875,387.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.27460415 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $5,922,925.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

