Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,100 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 584,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,915. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $10.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares in the company, valued at $9,428,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 15,416 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LILA. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

