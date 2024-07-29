Liberty Global’s (LBTYA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.58.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

LBTYA opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

