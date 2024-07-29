Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.28

Shares of Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 46645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Libero Copper & Gold Stock Down 6.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$13.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Eastern Cordillera of Colombia.

