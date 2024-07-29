Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.80

Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley raised Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Legacy Housing Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $677.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 29.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Articles

