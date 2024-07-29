Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) versus Kaixin (NASDAQ:KXIN) Head to Head Comparison

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) and Kaixin (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Kaixin shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Lazydays shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Kaixin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Lazydays has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaixin has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays -12.48% -16.47% -3.86% Kaixin N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lazydays and Kaixin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $1.08 billion 0.04 -$110.27 million ($9.62) -0.34 Kaixin $31.53 million 0.17 -$53.56 million N/A N/A

Kaixin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lazydays.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lazydays and Kaixin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 0 0 N/A Kaixin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kaixin beats Lazydays on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Kaixin

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

