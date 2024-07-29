Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 8.98% of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 239.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 24,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abrdn Japan Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of JEQ opened at $5.88 on Monday. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $6.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Increases Dividend

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Abrdn Japan Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.