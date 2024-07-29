Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 8,543 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,543 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $29,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 266,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,339,000 after buying an additional 23,804 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $965,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,711,000 after buying an additional 107,713 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $181,772.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $78.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.58 and its 200 day moving average is $81.09. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.87 and a 12-month high of $90.06.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $364.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

