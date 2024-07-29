Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 3,660 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Doximity worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Doximity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,324.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,825. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. Doximity had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCS. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

