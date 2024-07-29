Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 34,608 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,608 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.26. 51,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,312. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 69.75, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.67.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

