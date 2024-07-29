Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 2,784 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $17,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.28.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $253.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.09. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,214 shares of company stock worth $7,620,551. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

