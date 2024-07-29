Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 271,578 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 990,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,578 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $15,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at about $85,326,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,241,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,667,000 after buying an additional 2,934,943 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,243,000 after buying an additional 2,070,427 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after buying an additional 669,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,260,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GFI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Gold Fields Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GFI opened at $16.27 on Monday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31.

Gold Fields Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.