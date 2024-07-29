Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 18,204 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,204 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Harley-Davidson worth $16,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 1.3 %

HOG stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

