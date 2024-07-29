Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 12,648 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,657 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Commvault Systems worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 700.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 123.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $280,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,549.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $280,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,549.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $125.28 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.70 and a 12-month high of $127.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. Research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVLT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

