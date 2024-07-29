Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 2,335.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,433 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Victory Capital worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,107,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,602,000 after purchasing an additional 191,957 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Victory Capital by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital stock opened at $53.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $215.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCTR shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

