Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFH has been the subject of several research reports. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Finders Homes

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 23,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $710,709.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,380,452.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 23,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $710,709.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,380,452.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $165,709.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,478 shares in the company, valued at $30,454,656.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,536 shares of company stock worth $4,049,063. Insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 1.8 %

Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $32.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $827.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.34 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.