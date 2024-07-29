Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 413,238 Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 413,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Hudson Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 364.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,937.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

HDSN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

HDSN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,625. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $410.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.04 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 16.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

