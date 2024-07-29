Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,316 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 565.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $1,170,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 6,288.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,482,000 after buying an additional 49,808 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Chemed by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

CHE opened at $549.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $543.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.17. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $654.62.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.61%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,049 shares in the company, valued at $58,252,854.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares in the company, valued at $58,252,854.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $3,240,053 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

