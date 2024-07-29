Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,147 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $28,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Linscomb Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 20.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of 3M by 336.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 455,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,307,000 after acquiring an additional 351,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,986,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.08.

3M stock opened at $126.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $128.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

