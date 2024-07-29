Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,490,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 329,511 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $22,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,089,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,972,000 after acquiring an additional 206,335 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 877,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 88,253 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 690,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 788.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,520,000 after buying an additional 404,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 30.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 95,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BCX opened at $9.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

