Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 22,621.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,188 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,391,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,583,000 after purchasing an additional 202,179 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 637.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 41,819 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $3,133,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 8,170.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 46,817 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $32.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.82. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $49.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.70 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.01%. Research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $195,541.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,180.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DOCN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Further Reading

