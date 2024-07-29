Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,269 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Vestis worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vestis in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,712,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,646,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its position in Vestis by 1,124.5% in the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,346,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,980 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vestis by 2,290.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vestis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Vestis news, Director James Phillip Holloman bought 20,200 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,230.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Williams Ena Koschel acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $104,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,093.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Phillip Holloman acquired 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $200,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,230.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,830,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,501,849.

Vestis Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VSTS opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vestis Co. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $22.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Vestis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Further Reading

