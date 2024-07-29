Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $23.41 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $23,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $693,985,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,230 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,000.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,335,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,122 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,015,000 after purchasing an additional 403,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,342,000 after purchasing an additional 343,205 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.2 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $156.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

