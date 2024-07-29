Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $20.55 Million Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,292 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,103 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Credicorp worth $20,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAP. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP stock opened at $170.11 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $180.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.81. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $9.4084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 55.13%.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

