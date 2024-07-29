Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $17.15 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,677 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $17,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,114,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,233,000 after purchasing an additional 142,627 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 780,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $122,301,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $92,083,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock opened at $222.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.94. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.07 and a 52-week high of $223.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

