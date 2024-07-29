Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 4,448.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,052 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NHC. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in National HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare stock opened at $135.60 on Monday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $58.61 and a 12 month high of $136.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.80. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.42.

National HealthCare ( NYSE:NHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $297.18 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

National HealthCare Corporation principally operates long-term health carecenters and home health care programs. Their health care centers provide subacute, skilled and intermediate nursing and rehabilitative care.

