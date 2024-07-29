Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,938 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.78.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $462.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

