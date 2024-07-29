Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 370.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,472 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $15,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Core & Main by 470.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,093,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,591 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Core & Main by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Core & Main by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 217,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after buying an additional 100,592 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Core & Main by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Core & Main during the first quarter worth $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In related news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,700 shares of company stock worth $3,637,752. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Core & Main Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $54.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNM

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.