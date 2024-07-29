Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000,184 Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000,184 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,171,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Harmony Gold Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 437,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

