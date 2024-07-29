Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 54,196 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 54,196 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $25,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,255,000 after purchasing an additional 216,849 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,198,000 after buying an additional 14,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $128,982,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,124,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,819,000 after buying an additional 243,553 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $141.30 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $141.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.77 and its 200 day moving average is $116.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

