Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 416,587 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 1,301,834.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,587 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Chewy worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after acquiring an additional 39,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 164,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 128,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 61,556 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 127.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,328,000 after purchasing an additional 963,540 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $499,999,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $499,999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,942,371 shares of company stock valued at $541,393,732 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.11, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHWY. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Chewy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Chewy from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

