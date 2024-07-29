Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LW has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LW

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Shares of LW stock opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $111.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 20.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 66.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.