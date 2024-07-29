Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Short Interest Down 16.1% in July

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 7,620,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $56.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average of $91.46. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LW. Consumer Edge cut shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

